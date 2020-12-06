Menu
Taleshia Cooks
1980 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1980
DIED
November 30, 2020
Taleshia Cooks's passing at the age of 40 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
2512 29Th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207
Dec
5
Service
12:00p.m.
Zion Memorial Gardens
, 501 Tarrant Road, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
I love you Big Sis. I miss you so much. Words cannot explain the hole that has been left in our hearts. Such a beautiful spirit and big bright smile. I have to keep telling myself that God knows best. But it doesn’t ease the pain. RIH Lee Lee. You are and will forever be “Still Winning” We love you!
Valencia Johnson
Sister
December 4, 2020