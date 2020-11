Tamara Mendoza



December 31, 1964 ~ November 23, 2020







Tamara Mendoza passed away on November 23, 2020. She was born December 31, 1964 to Lucinda and Benjamin Lucero in Ogden, Utah.







She married Prajedes O. Mendoza.







Tamara is survived by her husband Prajedes O. Mendoza, sister Tina M. Lucero, children Faith Kim Mendoza, Junior Jed Mendoza, and Charity K. Mendoza, grandchildren Santiago Delgado, Orlando Delgado, Krista Delgado, Alycia Lopez, and Sage Delgado.







She is preceded in death by Lazaro Lopez, Jose Mendoza, Randy Cordova, Matthew Hall, Matthew Delgado, and Faith Charity Valdez.







A gathering for friends and family will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary Saturday November 28, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.