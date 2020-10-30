Tamara Olofson



1959 – 2020



Our loving and sweet sister Tammy returned to Heavenly Father October 26, 2020. She was born May 22, 1959, daughter of Russell and Helen Olofson. She lived in Huntsville as a child, and also resided in Bountiful and Ogden, Utah.



Tammy loved being around children and dogs. She was always caring and thoughtful. Tammy was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had many friends. She will be greatly missed.



She leaves behind three sisters: Shawnie (Bob) Stoker, Cherie (Dave) Burton, and Heidi (Steve) Phipps and many nieces and nephews.



Viewing for friends on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10:00-10:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Private family viewing from 10:30-11:00 am. Graveside service at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Avenue and N Street, at 12:30 pm.



The family has requested that masks be worn.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.