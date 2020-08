Tamara Louise Smith Olsen, 54 passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Murray, Utah.



Tammy was born June 11, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah a daughter of Karen Louise Muir and Gerald Lee Mlynar.



She married Brian Olsen they have been married for 35 years and living in a beautiful home in Murray.



Tammy loved to go camping, boating, traveling she enjoyed going to the mountains.



She loved her dog's Peaches, BooJade and Wiggles, also, her cats Tyson and Spaz.



How they miss her.



She always held a special place in her heart for her family.



Tammy is survived by her husband Brian Olsen; children: Teila (Jim) Brainard; Colton Olsen two grandchildren: Leon Nicholas and Madison Brainard and many brothers and sister.



Preceded in death by her grandparents and her daughter Nicole Ray Olsen and brother Richard Louis Smith.



Tammy you will be missed dearly! We Love You!





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.