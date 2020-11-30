Menu
Tamara Reynolds
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1947
DIED
November 26, 2020
Tamara Reynolds's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tamara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston website.

Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
Gail was an amazing women. She never judged anyone. She loved everyone. She will so missed and always loved. When my youngest daughter was small she would make these amazing calendars for her. The calendar would have pictures of her and her sister and family for their birthdays. This would help Leighann remember her families birthday each year. Leighann look forward to that calendar every year.
Tammy Taylor
Friend
November 29, 2020