Tamara Yvonne Telford, age 72, returned to our Heavenly Father on August 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving children.



Tamara was born in Ogden, UT at the Old St. Benedicts Hospital on April 18, 1948 to Mary and Emlet Streight. She was the youngest of four and lived in Plain City and Ogden during her childhood years. She graduated from Weber High School in 1966. Her greatest accomplishment was graduating from Weber State College in 1990 while raising her seven beautiful children. Mari Vernieu (Richard), Noilani Quinney (Dirk), Jonathan McBride (Anjalie), Matthew McBride, Michael McBride (Claudia), Robert McBride (Amanda), and Yvonne Roper.



She was a woman of faith and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed the fellowship and family atmosphere it provided and loved her callings, especially ministering to others. She was a perfect example of service, charity, and love.



In February of 2006, she married the love of her life, Edward Bruce Telford. Together they enjoyed shopping at the Deseret Industries, long rolls on their motorized wheelchairs, walking their dog Dumbo, and dancing at the FOE club in Ogden and Riverdale. Tamara would play her bongos for the enjoyment of others and became known as "Bongo Tami." They had a special love that could not keep them apart for very long. She held Ed's hand during his passing on August 18, 2020, only a week prior to her own.



Our family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice who lovingly cared for Ed and our mother until their passing. Our mother had a special bond with Heidi (Nurse) and Teagan (Aide). We would also like to thank our dear family friend Mary Ryan for all the love, care, and compassion she has given them over the years.



Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Mortuary.



Interment will be in the Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.