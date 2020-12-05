Menu
Tamekia Winston
1991 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1991
DIED
November 27, 2020
Tamekia Winston's passing at the age of 29 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City in Michigan City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City website.

Published by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ
5230 S. Halsted Street, Chicago, Illinois 60609
Funeral services provided by:
Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City
