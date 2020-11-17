Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tamera Green
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
Tamera Green's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals in Mount Sterling, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tamera in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Herald & Stewart Home-Funerals, Inc.
1002 Woodford Dr., Mt Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Nov
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00a.m.
Herald & Stewart Home-Funerals, Inc.
1002 Woodford Dr., Mt Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Funeral services provided by:
Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.