Tamika Nance
1977 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1977
DIED
November 12, 2020
Tamika Nance's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

Published by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
