Tamika Porter
1981 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1981
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Army
US Army
Tamika Porter's passing at the age of 39 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tamika in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home website.

Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Nov
19
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Emily Davis
November 17, 2020
We are heartbroken at the loss of our dear friend Tamika. She was an amazing and supportive friend especially during Brian’s deployment. I always admired her honesty and was blessed to experience her compassionate heart. Our children adored Ms. Tamika! She was a wonderful daughter, mother and friend and she will be deeply missed. We wish we could be with you to celebrate her life but please know our love and prayers are with with all of you who are grieving. May God give you peace knowing she is with Him in Paradise. Eternal rest grant onto her oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. Amen.
Love, The MacLean Family - Brian, Julie, Anna, Sammy, Bella, Jesse and William
The MacLean Family
Friend
November 17, 2020
Julie MacLean
November 17, 2020
My heart is heavy with news of Tamika’s passing, as I’m sure so many are. I admired her perspectives and her energy at work. She made it easy to smile when you were around her. She is already greatly missed. May God wrap his loving arms around her, her family and friends.
Karyn Caudell
Coworker
November 16, 2020
a loved one
November 16, 2020
Linda Brown
November 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Tamika's passing. I have many fond memories of her giggles, smiles, and enthusiasm when she was a young girl. . . She was so special! I will be keeping all of you in my prayers. Love and hugs to all of you. Sharon
Sharon Wilcox
Family
November 15, 2020