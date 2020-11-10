Menu
Tammie Ankney
1968 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1968
DIED
November 6, 2020
Tammie Ankney's passing at the age of 52 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Nov
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
