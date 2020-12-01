Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tammie Bussey
1964 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1964
DIED
November 25, 2020
Tammie Bussey's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto in Alto, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tammie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home
649 E. San Antonio St, Alto, Texas 75925
Funeral services provided by:
O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.