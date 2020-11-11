Menu
Tammy Greene
1972 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1972
DIED
November 10, 2020
Tammy Greene's passing at the age of 48 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc in Shelby, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Services Inc website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hope Community Church
1114 South Lafayette Street, Shelby, North Carolina
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hope Community Church
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
