Tammy Johnson
1973 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1973
DIED
November 26, 2020
Tammy Johnson's passing at the age of 47 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Dec
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
