Tammy Tatum
1961 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1961
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Tammy Tatum's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home website.

Published by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
989 GA Hwy 292 East, Lyons, Georgia 30436
Funeral services provided by:
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
