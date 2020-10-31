Tamra Jayne Dahl, mother of two, wife of a stud muffin, and team roper extraordinaire passed away at her home on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Tamra added light to the world with her birth on April 4, 1985 in Murray Utah. Her parents are Carolyn Andra and Jerry Byam.



From a young age, Tamra was active, athletic, and talented. She worked hard and she played harder. She competed on competitive gymnastics teams and loved all sports. She attended Bingham High School and Utah Valley University and was a cheerleader at both schools.



She then found a love for horses and began competing in team roping. This passion in the rodeo world led her to meet the love of her life. Tamra married Nathan Douglas Dahl at Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray Utah on July 9, 2010. They were blessed with two darling girls, Laynee Jayne and Charlee Ann. On March 17, 2018 they were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Brigham City Utah Temple.



Tamra was the life of the party wherever she went. Always uplifting and encouraging everyone. She was lighthearted, real, and sincere. Never making excuses. She would give anyone she met the coat off her back and she would accept yours if she needed it.



Tamra's family was her world. They did everything together, working, roping, camping, boating and anything else that could be done outdoors! Tamra shared her talents by teaching tumbling and gymnastic classes to many aspiring students. She also served in the Young Women's Organization for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she touched many lives.



Tamra was Loved and Adored!



Tamra was preceded in death by her grandfather George Vernon Eastin (Buddy) and her grandmother Linda Louise Gines Eastin.



She is survived by her loving spouse Nathan Douglas Dahl, her two girls, Laynee Jayne and Charlee Ann Dahl. Her Mother Carolyn (Bret) Andra, her father Jerry (Jodi) Byam, her Mother and Father in law Douglas and Wendy Dahl, Sisters in law Kayla (Cade)



Visser and Nicole Dahl.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Monday, November 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, West Haven Cemetery.



To know Tamra was to love her…and it doesn't get any better than that baby!





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.