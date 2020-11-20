Tana Walsh's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Colonial Mortuary in Santa Ana, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tana in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Colonial Mortuary website.
Published by Brown Colonial Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.