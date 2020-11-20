Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tante Saint-Fleur
1951 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1951
DIED
November 10, 2020
Tante Saint-Fleur's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Island Memorial Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tante in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Island Memorial Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Island Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Island Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.