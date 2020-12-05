Tanya Bryson's passing at the age of 45 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryant-Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tanya in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bryant-Grant Funeral Home website.
Published by Bryant-Grant Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.