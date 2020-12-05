Menu
Tanya Bryson
1975 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1975
DIED
November 6, 2020
Tanya Bryson's passing at the age of 45 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryant-Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
105 West Main Street, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
Funeral services provided by:
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
