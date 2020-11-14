Menu
Taras Kolosiej
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1961
DIED
November 8, 2020
Taras Kolosiej's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park website.

Published by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church
280 Main Street, South Bound Brook, New Jersey 08880
Funeral services provided by:
Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park
