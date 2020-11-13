Menu
Tashaunda Booker
1979 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1979
DIED
November 9, 2020
Tashaunda Booker's passing at the age of 41 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home in Forest Park, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street, Park, Illinois 60130
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
New St. Matthew Church
5530 W. Harrison St., Chicago, Illinois 60644
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
