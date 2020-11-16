Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
TaShayla Baker
1997 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1997
DIED
September 24, 2020
ABOUT
church of the nazarene
TaShayla Baker's passing at the age of 23 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of TaShayla in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel
325 Rusk Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel
325 Rusk Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
Funeral services provided by:
Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.