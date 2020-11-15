Menu
1993 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1993
DIED
October 19, 2020
Taylor Notice's passing at the age of 26 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors in Worcester, MA .

Published by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main Street, Worcester, Massachusetts 01610
Funeral services provided by:
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
