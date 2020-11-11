Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ted Thomas
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1951
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Army
US Navy
Ted Thomas's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ted in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Nov
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Nov
18
Burial
1:00p.m.
National Cemetery
, Salisbury, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.