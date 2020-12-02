Menu
Temel Mack
1979 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1979
DIED
December 1, 2020
Temel Mack's passing at the age of 41 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Toney's Funeral Home in Spring Hope, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Temel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Toney's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by William Toney’s Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Meeks Cemetery
Highway 581, Spring Hope, North Carolina 27882
Funeral services provided by:
William Toney’s Funeral Home
