Terance A. Woodson



September 24, 1954 - July 18, 2020



Our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend Terance "Terry" Arthur Woodson was called home to the ultimate family reunion on July 18, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Terry was born September 24, 1954 to Lottie Jean Ross and Gayden Charles Woodson Sr. at Travis Airforce Base in Fairfield, California. Terry was one of 5 children.



As a boy he enjoyed nothing more than going on adventures and finding the occasional bit of trouble with his sister and brothers. Terry always loved the outdoors; camping, fishing, boating, and riding dirt bikes. That later blossomed into a love for riding his Harley. He most especially enjoyed sitting around a campfire with his family telling stories. He was a member of The Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Ogden for many years. He loved going and spending time at his trailer with his family and friends. Terry also loved a good trip to Wendover. Terry loved to read and research things on the internet.



He spent 42 years employed as a federal civil servant for Hill Airforce Base as an electrical equipment specialist. It was through his work that he discovered another of his great hobbies; traveling the world. Terry loved his TDY trips and seeing all the sights the world had to offer.



He was also a tinkerer. If it was broken, he could fix it. Terry loved many things and was loved by all who knew him. His greatest love, however, was undoubtedly his family. He would do anything for his family or for a friend. Once you were a friend of his, you may as well be family. Because you were a friend for life.



Terry was married to Patti Halfacre on October 1, 1975. They had two children. They later divorced. Terry married Kelly Wanner on November 30, 1984, they had three children. Together they raised the five children. They were married 28 years and later divorced.



Terry is survived by his sister Gaydene (Ron) Schofield of St. Anthony Idaho. Three brothers: Bill (Suzy) Woodson of West Jordan, Gayden (Grace) Woodson Jr. of North Ogden, and Joe (Adrienne) Woodson of Magna; A lifelong friend he loved as a brother, Hank Cobb of Sunset. His five wonderful children he loved with all his heart. Rachelle Patterson (Derek Kaisi) of Ogden, Bobbi Fulmer (Rob Clausing) of West Jordan, Lynzi (Tyler) Dean of Ogden, Travis (Mandy) Woodson of Kona Hawaii and Richard Woodson (Kari Lee) of Layton. He also had 11 grandchildren: Mikayla, Hunter, Trey, Jaxon, Khloee, Kason, Oaklee, Taygen, Kenzlee, Paisley, Declan; and one very special great grandchild; Amari. And many others who loved him like their own papa.



Terry is preceded in death by his mother Lottie Jean, father Gayden, nephew Jeremy, and grandson Hunter. He was loved and cared for by his girlfriend Kathy Clayton.



The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for Robyn, Vlad, and Chaplain Mike of Active Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they provided to our father.



A viewing will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary. 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy UT 84067. Followed by a graveside funeral service Friday, July 24, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery 145 N Monroe Blvd. Ogden, UT 84404.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.