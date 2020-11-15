Menu
Teraz Harris
1972 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1972
DIED
November 13, 2020
Teraz Harris's passing at the age of 48 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Mortuary, Inc. in Spartanburg, SC .

Published by Community Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Heritage Memorial Gardens
3901 S Church Street Extension, Roebuck, South Carolina 29376
Funeral services provided by:
Community Mortuary, Inc.
