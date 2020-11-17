Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Terence Patstone
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1944
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Hillside Cemetery
Terence Patstone's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in North Berwick, ME .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine 03906
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.