Teresa Brubaker's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Teresa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartman Sons Funeral Home website.
Published by Hartman Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
