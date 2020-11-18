Menu
Teresa Brubaker
1959 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1959
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Teresa Brubaker's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, OH .

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hartman Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West, Columbus Grove, Ohio
Nov
20
Service
10:00a.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
10879 SR 12 West, Columbus Grove, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
