Teresa Childress's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home in Eight Mile, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Teresa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home website.
Published by Valhalla Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
