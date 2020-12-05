Menu
Teresa Jeanmougin
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1959
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Teresa Jeanmougin's passing at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Teresa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home website.

Published by Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kornegay & Moseley
4645 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Transfiguration Catholic Church
306 North Pines Road, Blythewood, South Carolina 29016
Funeral services provided by:
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
