Teresa Jotkiewicz's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Teresa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. website.
Published by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 14, 2020.
