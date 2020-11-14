Menu
Teresa Jotkiewicz
1956 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1956
DIED
November 11, 2020
Teresa Jotkiewicz's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home P. A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21222
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Church
408 S. Chester Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21231
Funeral services provided by:
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
