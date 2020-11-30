Teresa Oliver's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clyde, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Teresa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.
Published by Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.