Teresa Oliver
1967 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1967
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Teresa Oliver's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clyde, OH .

Published by Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
My condolences to the family
Jeff Mcginn
Coworker
November 30, 2020