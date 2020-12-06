Teresa Parrott's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation in Westfield, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Teresa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation website.
Published by Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation on Dec. 6, 2020.
