Teresa Ray
1968 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1968
DIED
December 4, 2020
Teresa Ray's passing at the age of 52 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. E. Carter Funeral Home in Madison, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. E. Carter Funeral Home website.

Published by A. E. Carter Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
A.E. Carter Funeral Home Chapel
1670 Atlanta Hwy, Madison, Georgia 30650
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Apalachee Cemetery
Bostwick Road, Madison, Georgia 30650
Funeral services provided by:
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
