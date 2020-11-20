Menu
Teresa Spires
1965 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1965
DIED
November 18, 2020
Teresa Spires's passing at the age of 55 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goebel Funeral Home in Crooksville, OH .

Published by Goebel Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye St, Crooksville, Ohio 43731
Nov
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye St, Crooksville, Ohio 43731
Funeral services provided by:
Goebel Funeral Home
