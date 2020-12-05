Menu
Tero Kirk
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1926
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Holy Temple Church
Tero Kirk's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by WISEMAN MORTUARY in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WISEMAN MORTUARY website.

Published by WISEMAN MORTUARY on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wiseman Mortuary
431 Cumberland Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Wiseman Mortuary
431 Cumberland Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Funeral services provided by:
WISEMAN MORTUARY
GUEST BOOK
