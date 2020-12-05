Tero Kirk's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by WISEMAN MORTUARY in Fayetteville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tero in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WISEMAN MORTUARY website.
Published by WISEMAN MORTUARY on Dec. 5, 2020.
