Terrance Leroy Ellis, age 70, passed away peacefully in his Ogden home on November 2, 2020. Terry was born May 27, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Don and June Ellis. Terry grew up in West Ogden and Huntsville, Utah with parents Don and Doris Ellis and nine brothers and sisters.



Shortly after graduating from Weber High School in 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving as a Plumbing and Water Specialist in Vietnam during the War. By June of 1971, he had earned the E-5 rank Sergeant and began Security Guard duties at the American Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, he then finished his 6 years of service at the American Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria and was honorably discharged December of 1974.



On March 2, 1974 Terry married Judi Probasco and began a life of chaos, love, and laughter. Terry's pride and joy was without a doubt his children and grandchildren. He had an infinite patience and unreserved love for his family that will forever be remembered as his defining characteristic.



Terry could fix nearly any mechanical problem, and made a successful career repairing big equipment such as cars and Slurpee machines. He found his niche in Printing Press maintenance, repair, and installation; specializing in the KBA Planeta presses and eventually running his own business as a Service Technician. Terry and Judi lived for the weekends when they could be found fishing on the ocean, golfing, gardening, or barbequing with their closest 30 or so friends and family. Their home whether in Washington Terrace, UT or Menifee, CA was the ultimate party house with plenty of beer, good food, and music.



Many will remember Terry as the consummate entertainer; whether enjoying his stories that rapidly deteriorated into inappropriate jokes, his card tricks, his acrobatic round-off back handspring … that he was still performing into his 40s, listening to him communicate with the birds by whistling or calmly playing the harmonica – you were never bored in his presence.



Terry is survived by his wife of 46 years Judi May (Probasco) Ellis and their 4 children; Jerri (Josh) Tod, Trudy (John) Roberts, Tara Tod and Jed Ellis; 7 grandchildren Tanner Jed, Travis Rodney, Jeremy Arthur, Jessica Opal, Parker Leroy, Michael James, and Judith Courtney; 2 great-grandchildren Gabby and Sully. He is also survived by siblings Donald (Beth) Ellis, June (Nat) Cassingham, Iris (Dick) Heinze, John (Carol) Ellis, Linda (Kenneth) McGee, Steve Ellis, Lucy (Mike) Hardy, Zona (Allan) Olsen, and Robert (Shawna) Ellis. As well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he "luva luva"-ed.



He was preceded in death by brothers Dean and Albert Ellis; His parents June Delores (Stark) Ellis, Donald Courtney Ellis, and Velva Doris (Oaks) Ellis; His in-laws Harold Eugene and Opal May Probasco; and many beloved dogs, but especially Andy and Annie.



As much as he wanted all the Pomp and Circumstance of his military honors, Terry wouldn't want stuffy suits and grand eulogies. He would want us to be comfortable, he would want us to share funny stories and maybe yummy bbq… Please join us in saying goodbye to a wonderful friend, brother, husband, and the best Dad and Papa there ever was!!



Viewings will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 28th from 10 to 11 a.m. The Celebration of Life will began at 11 a.m.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.