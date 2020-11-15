Terrance Shaugobay's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terrance in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.