Terrance Shaugobay
1962 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1962
DIED
November 12, 2020
Terrance Shaugobay's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Wake
3:00p.m.
Sugar Point Community Center
10103 Battle Point Drive NW, Federal Dam, Minnesota 56641
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sugar Point Community Center
10103 Battle Point Drive NW, Federal Dam, Minnesota 56641
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
