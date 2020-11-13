Menu
Terrence Forte
1972 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1972
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
United States Navy
Terrence Forte's passing at the age of 48 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services in Coatesville, PA .

Published by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Second Baptist Worship Center
857 Lumber St, Coatesville, Pennsylvania 19320
