Terrence Tetter's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terrence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.