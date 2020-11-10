Menu
Terry Allen
1957 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1957
DIED
November 8, 2020
Terry Allen's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Little-Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory
355 Dawsonville Hwy SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory
355 Dawsonville Hwy SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
November 10, 2020