Terry Brotherson
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
Terry Brotherson's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hullinger Mortuary in Roosevelt, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hullinger Mortuary website.

Published by Hullinger Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Fork/Moon Lake Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
20631 West 3750 North, Mtn. Home, Utah 84051
Dec
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Lake Fork/Moon Lake Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
20631 West 3750 North, Mtn. Home, Utah 84051
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lake Fork/Moon Lake Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
20631 West 3750 North, Mtn. Home, Utah 84051
Funeral services provided by:
Hullinger Mortuary
