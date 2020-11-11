Terry Creech's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville website.
Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.