Terry Hunter
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1943
DIED
November 30, 2020
Terry Hunter's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel in St. Louis, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel website.

Published by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129
Dec
7
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129
GUEST BOOK
Sending my love & prayers to all of the Hunter family. Terry was such a joy to all who knew him.
Barbara Plattenburg
December 4, 2020