Terry Jones
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
Terry Jones's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funerals-Cremations website.

Published by Wright Funerals-Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wright Chapel
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, North Carolina 27262
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funerals-Cremations
