Terry Kehoe
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1950
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Terry Kehoe's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
9:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Dec
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
