Terry King
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1962
DIED
November 14, 2020
Terry King's passing at the age of 58 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. in Melrose, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary
310 STATE ROAD 26, MELROSE, Florida 32666
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine Grove Cemetery
401 SE 21st Avenue, Gainesville, Florida 32641
Funeral services provided by:
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
