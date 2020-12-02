Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Terry Lambert
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1953
DIED
November 24, 2020
Terry Lambert's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Worthington Funeral Home Inc in Chadbourn, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Worthington Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Worthington Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Worthington Funeral Home
405 E. Strawberry Blvd, Chadbourn, North Carolina 28431
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Worthington Funeral Home
405 E. Strawberry Blvd, Chadbourn, North Carolina 28431
Funeral services provided by:
Worthington Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.