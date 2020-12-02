Menu
Terry Orillion
1959 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1959
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Terry Orillion's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Terry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
BELDON BOURGEOIS
December 1, 2020
My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the Orillion family!
Scott Legleu
Milford, OH
Scott Joseph Legleu
December 1, 2020
AO! I am so sorry to learn of Terry’s passing. My daughter and son in law, Sandy and Craig, live across the lake from Terry and Kelly and somehow, I never put the two of you together. I know they have prayed for Terry. My love and prayers for your family.
Denise Kelinpeter-Emmons
Friend
November 30, 2020
Terry was truly one of the nicest guys I have ever known. Sincere condolences to his loving family.
Bill Brown
Friend
November 30, 2020